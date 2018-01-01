Guingamp to sign sacked Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong
French Ligue 1 side Guingamp have announced that they have reached an agreement in principle to sign sacked Sunderland midfielder
The 24-year-old who joined the Black Cats in August 2016 on a club record fee of £13.6 million saw his contract terminated in September this year after failing to return to the Stadium of Light for four months.
Since his departure from the English League One side, he has been without a club. However, on Friday, relief came his way after the Stade de Roudourou outfit agreed to sign him; a deal expected to be completed next week.
“Guingamp confirms that it has reached an agreement in principle with the English club of Sunderland for the transfer of Gabon international Didier Ndong,” read a statement from
“From Lorient, the 24-year-old was transferred to the Premier League for a record amount in the summer of 2016.
“His final transfer to the
Guingamp
Upon the completion of his transfer, Ndong will be expected to team up with Jocelyn Gourvennec’s men in January and could play a part in their tie against Saint-Etienne on January 12.