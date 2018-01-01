Guingamp to sign sacked Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong

Respite has come the way of the Gabon international after his contract was terminated by the English League One side in September

French Ligue 1 side Guingamp have announced that they have reached an agreement in principle to sign sacked Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong.

The 24-year-old who joined the Black Cats in August 2016 on a club record fee of £13.6 million saw his contract terminated in September this year after failing to return to the Stadium of Light for four months.

Since his departure from the English League One side, he has been without a club. However, on Friday, relief came his way after the Stade de Roudourou outfit agreed to sign him; a deal expected to be completed next week.

“Guingamp confirms that it has reached an agreement in principle with the English club of Sunderland for the transfer of Gabon international Didier Ndong,” read a statement from club website.

“From Lorient, the 24-year-old was transferred to the Premier League for a record amount in the summer of 2016.

“His final transfer to the Guingamp , conditioned to the traditional medicals, and the formalization of the agreement with Sunderland, should be formalized next week. Until then, Didier will benefit from a specific program of recovery at Pro Park.”

Guingamp are currently at the base of the Ligue 1 log after securing 11 points from 18 games and will hope the addition of the midfielder will bolster their chances of avoiding relegation at the end of the season.

Upon the completion of his transfer, Ndong will be expected to team up with Jocelyn Gourvennec’s men in January and could play a part in their tie against Saint-Etienne on January 12.