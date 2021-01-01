Guardiola wants Man City to be more 'clinical' despite Gladbach victory

Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo gave City a strong advantage from the first leg, but the winning margin could have been even wider

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola called on his charges to brush up on their finishing after recording a dominant 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday.

The Premier League leaders were in control throughout in the Champions League last-16 clash, scoring in each half through Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva to take a clear advantage in the tie.

Guardiola, however, believes that the scoreline could have been even more comfortable with more precision in front of goal.

What did Pep say?

"In general we played really well. We were not clinical enough up front with the actions - the one against ones with the keeper, with the defender. We have to be more clinical in this competition, you have to be better," he told reporters after the final whistle.

"But in general, no complaints. I know how physical and how well-organised they are. They play with a diamond, they put a lot of players inside with Stingl, with Neuhaus and Hoffman, a player runs in behind her to defend a bigger space.

"It was a good game. Kyle Walker was exceptional today. The game he played, it was a good game - the first step and, many weeks until the second leg and now just thinking recovery for the game against West Ham in three days.

"In this competition, we don't have much margin. The actions, they will have one against one or three again two. In our position, you have to at least finish the action, make Sommer, the keeper, make a save and we didn't do it.

"We created a lot of chances arriving there in the final third. The process was good. We committed central defenders to arrive to the wingers in that position and we have to finish better.

"And in this competition, you have to improve. But it was just today it didn't happen, another day it will be another player. They have to know that in this competition - because in Premier League always we can drop points but you have a margin. In this competition, you don't have a chance."

What's next for City?

Following their Champions League exploits, City's focus turns back to domestic matters as they look to defend their 10-point lead at the summit of the Premier League.

Pep's men visit West Ham on Saturday, while their closest challengers Manchester United and Leicester City are in action the following day against Chelsea and Arsenal respectively.

The second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie, meanwhile, will not take place until March 16, when City and Gladbach meet at the Etihad Stadium.

