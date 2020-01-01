Man City are missing 'best striker' in club history Aguero, says Guardiola

The forward was in line for his return against Manchester United, but missed out due to a bout of sickness

Pep Guardiola has described Sergio Aguero as "the best striker in ’s history" and says the team are missing their leading attacking threat.

Aguero has been beset by injuries since football returned following the shutdown on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

He did not play last season after picking up an injury in the 5-0 win over on June 22, and has made only five appearances this season.

The international was in contention to make his starting return from injury against on Saturday, but he was struck down by a stomach upset and did not make the trip to Old Trafford.

In his absence, City lacked attacking thrust on the night. Gabriel Jesus led the line, supported by Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne, but the international is not a striker in the same mould as Aguero.

Guardioa has admitted his side have missed the former man.

“We miss Sergio but for the last six months, not just today, he was injured a lot of times,” Guardiola said after the 0-0 draw. “One step at a time, he still isn't fit.

"Other players are working hard. Today he had a problem in his stomach and couldn't make a session. He was at home.

“Of course, we miss Sergio, he is the best striker in Manchester City’s history.

“In the next short time, we will go without him and I am sure when he is fit, he will be back.”

The draw did little for City’s title challenge, but Guardiola says he was happy to secure a point at Old Trafford.

"It’s a good point,” the City boss said. “I would like to win but okay, it’s Old Trafford we cannot forget. They are so fast up front. It’s Manchester United.

“Most parts of the game, we were good. We lacked chances to score but we were good.

“I am so proud. This team will kill you. They are so fast, so good, so strong at set-pieces.

“Coming here to Old Trafford, this is quite good. I know the expectation for Manchester City is so high and we accept this but being solid is good.”