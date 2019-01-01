Guardiola knows Man City are not 'good enough' without defensive reinforcements - Neville

The former Man Utd star dismissed the Catalan's claim the Premier League champions can't afford new players, saying they have to make signings

Gary Neville thinks will have to dip into the January transfer market to sign defensive cover if they are to challenge for European and domestic glory.

The Premier League champions are in the midst of a crisis at the back, with Aymeric Laporte and John Stones out through injury. As Vincent Kompany left the club at the end of last season, manager Pep Guardiola has been forced into using midfielder Fernandinho as emergency cover alongside Nicolas Otamendi.

City won their game at the weekend, 3-1 against , but the Toffees' goal was a result of a defensive mix-up.

Guardiola has said that City “can’t afford” replacements, but Neville rubbished that idea, saying that the club would have to replicate the capture of Laporte in January 2018 in order to add to their trophy cabinet.

“You have to think that City will spend in January,” the former man told Sky Sports.

“I saw this morning that Guardiola said they didn’t have any money. Well, they’ve got more than everybody else.

“They bought Aymeric Laporte in January a year and a half ago, and I feel they’re going to have to do the same again.

“This won’t be good enough for the or the Premier League. Guardiola will know it, he knows the standard more than anybody.”

City’s only options behind Fernandinho and Otamendi are the callow pair of Eric Garcia, 18, and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who is even younger at 17.

Neville is clear that none of City’s available defenders is a replacement for former club captain Kompany, on or off the pitch, though he concedes a stand-in for the ex- international would be hard to find.

“They’ve set limits,” he went on, “and perhaps it’s not so much the fee, but the wages that will be demanded to attract the right kind of player, which is making the Manchester City hierarchy nervous and stay within a structure.

“But with Vincent Kompany going it leaves a huge void, not just on the pitch but off it. There aren’t too many players like him around, and he’s difficult to replace.”

City face in the Champions League on Tuesday, before a game with on October 6 takes them into the international break.