'Guardiola is a model, our goal is always attacking' - Pirlo using Man City manager as example at Juventus

The Italian is eager to emulate the style of play which has served the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach so well during his career

Andrea Pirlo has admitted to following Pep Guardiola's example at , with the manager considered to be "one of the best" in the business.

Pirlo was appointed Juve's new permanent manager following Maurizio Sarri's sacking in August, just one week after taking charge of the club's Under-23 squad.

The reigning champions have dominated the domestic scene in over the past decade, but have been starved of success on the European stage, with Pirlo the latest man being charged with bringing the back to Turin for the first time since 1996.

The former Juve midfielder's reign hasn't got off to the best of starts, with his side already playing catch-up in the Italian top flight after drawing two of their opening four games in 2020-21.

However, Pirlo has a clear vision for long-term success mapped out already, and has outlined his attack-minded philosophy ahead of a Champions League group-stage clash against in on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old is eager to follow in the footsteps of two-time European Cup winner Guardiola, who he believes has set the benchmark for managerial innovation since beginning his first-team coaching career at in 2008.

"Guardiola is an example for all of us, he is one of the best. It gave a way forward for young coaches who wanted to promote a certain type of offensive football," Pirlo told UEFA.com.

"Each of us has his own ideas and wants to carry them forward, but he is certainly a model for the whole football movement.

"I like his style of play: always attacking and influencing the game in order to always manage situations. This must be our goal for the future."

One man who will likely be central to Juve's chances of conquering Europe this season is Cristiano Ronaldo, with Pirlo grateful to have the five-time Ballon d'Or winner at his disposal.

Asked if he ever saw himself coaching the ex- and superstar, the Italian responded: "No, I never would have imagined it, but I am happy to have a great football player available and to see him train and play. For me and for the whole team it is a great pleasure.

"At 35 he works as a boy, with the same passion and the desire to commit himself every day. He is an example for everyone."

Pirlo says the presence of his old team-mates Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci will also help him achieve his goals at the Allianz Stadium, as he added: “It's nice, they help a lot. It may not have been easy for them at first, but within hours they realised my role was different than before. Their attitude changed quickly and easily.

"They immediately called me 'mister', first with a smile, but then they got used to it. They can be of great help because they know what it means to play for Juve and win.

"They know how to work with me because they have seen it all these years together. They also know what spirit I want to give to the team, so they will be very useful this season."