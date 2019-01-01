Griezmann sells Lacazette from his star-studded 2023 Arsenal Football Manager squad

The Barcelona star told his French teammate he had been sold to Huddersfield Town as he showed off his Gunners 2023 team on the video game

Avid Football Manager fan Antoine Griezmann has revealed his latest virtual all-star side - but there is no room for team-mate Alexandre Lacazette.

Griezmann has often posted updates on social media channels to show off his achievements in the popular game.

The forward, who only joined the Catalans last month, got Arsenal supporters excited in April when he uploaded a screenshot of his latest save as Gunners manager, with Lacazette spearheading his attack.

But Lacazette was nowhere to be seen in the 2023 squad, with the 28-year-old learning from Griezmann that he had been unceremoniously sold to for £23.5million.

Lacazette did at least enjoy huge success before his move northwards, having helped his side to Premier League, , Super Cup and League Cup triumphs.

prodigy Joao Felix, who made the switch to in real life as a replacement for Griezmann, is the team's No.10 despite the French superstar being able to play the role himself.

2021 : @premierleague @Carabao_Cup @ChampionsLeague SuperCup Europe Mondial des Clubs

2023 : Huddersfield 23.5 M — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) August 14, 2019

Young talent Brian Brobbey has developed into the squad's first choice centre-forward, while Dortmund gun Jadon Sancho and Portuguese whiz-kid Francisco Trincao take up the wing positions in the 4-2-3-1 formation.

Griezmann's fellow Barcelona signing Frenkie de Jong slots in at central midfield with target Bruno Fernandes alongside.

There are two Champions League winners in defence, in 's Andy Robertson and 's Raphael Varane, with acquisition Matthijs De Ligt also at the back.

The substitutes bench includes goalkeeper Jamal Blackman, left-back Alex Telles, midfielder Ruben Neves and Bournemouth centre-half Chris Mepham.

Football Manager was first released as Championship Manager in 1992 but was rebranded as its current name in 2005 after developer Sports Interactive lost the naming rights.

The latest version, Football Manager 2019, was released on November 2018 and is currently in stores, with the 2020 edition expected to come out in November of this year.