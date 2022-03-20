Gremio's Lucas Silva shares image of facial stitches after being hit by Internacional fan's mobile phone

Gremio's Lucas Silva has shared an image of the facial stitches he was left with after being hit by an Internacional fan's mobile phone.

Internacional lost the first leg of their Campeonato Gaucho semi-final tie against Gremio 3-0 at Beira-Rio Stadium, with Elias Manoel, Bitello and Diego Souza grabbing the goals for the visitors.

The contest was overshadowed by an incident that took place while Gremio celebrated Souza's successful 72nd-minute penalty, as Silva was left injured after being struck by an object thrown from the stands.

What's been said?

The former Real Madrid midfielder took to social media to reveal the full extent of the damage after the game while expressing his frustration over the lack of protection offered to players in Brazilian football.

"Another sad chapter of our football. Of so many we've had and that seems to have increased in recent days," Silva wrote on Twitter.

"I'm fine, it was 3 points, but what's left is the annoyance over what happened and the certainty that no one will be punished."

Mais um capítulo triste do nosso futebol.



De tantos que já tivemos e que parece ter aumentado nos últimos dias.



Estou bem, foram 3 pontos, mas o que fica é a chateação pelo ocorrido e a certeza de que ninguém será punido. pic.twitter.com/UtJEJStEo6 — Lucas Silva (@16LucasSilva) March 19, 2022

Violence mars Brazilian football once again

Silva's injury comes on the back of Gremio's first-leg clash with Internacional having to be postponed from its original February 26 date due to fan violence.

Article continues below

Supporters threw stones at Gremio's team bus upon their arrival in Porto Alegre and a number of players were hurt, including Mathias Villasanti, who was hospitalised after being hit in the face.

Brazilian football was also rocked by an even more shocking incident last month, with preparations for a Copa do Nordeste fixture between Bahia and Sampaio Correia disrupted when a homemade explosive device went off on the former team's bus and left three players injured.

Further reading