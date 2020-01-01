‘Greatest team ever’ – African fans celebrate Real Madrid's La Liga success
Football fans in Africa have taken to social media to rejoice with Real Madrid after winning the 2019-20 La Liga title on Thursday.
Real defeated Villarreal 2-1 at Alfredo Di Stefano to clinch the title for the 34th time in their history, beating archrival Barcelona to the trophy.
Karim Benzema put Zinedine Zidane’s men in front moments before the half-hour mark and then doubled Los Blancos’ lead from the penalty spot in the second half.
Seven minutes to full-time, Vicente Iborra reduced the deficit with a fine finish but Real held their nerve to claim the all-important three points.
Real Madrid last won the title in 2017 under the guidance of Zidane, who parted ways with the club in May 2018 citing a number of reasons for his decision, before he was brought back in March 2019.
Football enthusiasts have hailed Los Blancos and Zidane for winning the trophy and praised the club as one of the greatest ever.
My team are Spanish 🇪🇸 champions 💪💪 #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/LHK8EKXIfX— ᴏꜰꜰɪᴄɪᴀʟ_ᴀᴘᴅᴜʟ👮 (@Detective_Apdul) July 16, 2020
Messi sweat all season, scoring freekicks, penalties, running from pole to pole and giving assists yet, Mr. Sleeping Beauty Gareth Bale won the La Liga whiles sleeping all season and playing golf..— E go be✌🏾 (Ebube Pidgin P.A) (@josteez_) July 16, 2020
I know who my goat 🐐 is 🤗😂😂😂#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/q14BGbK38U
Stand up, stand up, stand up for the Champions, for the Champions, for the Champions! They were built to be the best, number one & nothing less. #HalaMadrid! pic.twitter.com/xXpCDjvlYh— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) July 16, 2020
#HalaMadrid we are Champions pic.twitter.com/pHk4pN2PlB— Ronke Adejumo (@Aderonkegoldie) July 17, 2020
I couldn't be happier #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/RBUamRS3QR— Adaogbuachi (@lucynchy) July 16, 2020
Barcelona fans right now #HalaMadrid 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/nkTJicuBSE— Ms_jennny (@ms_jennny) July 16, 2020
Congratulations to Real Madrid for winning the laliga this season.#RealMadrid— Qondisani Mpofu🇿🇼🇿🇼 (@MpofuQondisani) July 16, 2020
#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/t9QsMjGMuM
What a time to be a #HalaMadrid fan!!! pic.twitter.com/Pz10uuEd7L— VHO TSHIKALANGE (@Denzhetshikala2) July 16, 2020
The champions #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/HAmodAMZUb— Doctor Mnyakeni (@MnyakeniDoctor) July 16, 2020
I feel on cloud nine tonight seeing my darling team win their 34th #LaLigaSantander title after defeating Villarreal. #HalaMadrid. ¡VAMOS EQUIPO! #34Ligas | #RealFootballpic.twitter.com/snGPOvW2wS— Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) July 16, 2020