'Great for us!' - Former Man Utd right-back Rafael on Liverpool possibly not being awarded Premier League title

The Brazilian also revealed how he's thankful to Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for helping his brother's career after signing him for Cardiff

Former full-back Rafael da Silva has joked that it would be "great" for the Old Trafford side if aren't able to claim their first Premier League title win in some 30 years this season.

Jurgen Klopp's side have been in formidable form in the 2019-20 season and are just two wins away from sealing a 19th top-flight crown, with the Reds 25 points clear of second-placed .

However, with the coronavirus pandemic having brought football in England to a halt - and there being no indication as to when it will be safe to resume - there is the potential for the season to be scrapped.

And as he reflected on his best memories from his time at Old Trafford - with Rafael having spent seven seasons at United before moving to in 2015 - the Brazilian revealed that surpassing the Merseysiders' top-flight title haul was the highlight.

He told MUTV: "I always say that when you get to 20 [Premier League titles] and you pass Liverpool was the best feeling. Everybody’s talking about how they’ve stopped the competition now [and they may not] go to 20 now.

"It will be hard for them, great for us! But that was my best moment."

Rafael also had words of praise for current United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian spent eight months at during the 2013-14 season and, after being appointed in January 2014, he brought in Rafael's brother Fabio, who was also at United at the time, in a permanent deal.

And the Lyon right-back is thankful to Solskjaer for the faith he put in his brother, adding: "I have good memories [of Solskjaer]. I really like Ole. He helped my brother a lot. It was Ole who took my brother to Cardiff when he was at United.

"He helped my brother more than me because at the time my brother played more for the reserves. Him (Solskjaer) and Warren [Joyce, former co-manager of United's reserves] were very helpful for him. I really like the way he does his job and the way he deals with the players."

Rafael is currently part of the first-team setup at club Lyon, with the 29-year-old having started 13 games in the 2019-20 season prior to the French top flight having been postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.