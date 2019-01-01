Grant's mullet needed AFC approval

The questionable haircut nearly needed to be chopped

Socceroos right-back Rhyan Grant needed to get his mullet approved by the AFC before he took to the field at the Asian Cup in the UAE.

The approval was required as a result of the UAE's football association guidelines which ban ‘unusual haircut or colouring’.

Thankfully for Grant, his mullet wasn't deemed offensive - though some Socceroos fans may disagree.

Grant played 45 minutes in Australia's Asian Cup opener against Jordan as he replaced Josh Risdon at half-time.

The Sydney FC defender is a strong chance of starting Friday's game against Palestine with Risdon battling an abdominal injury.

Grant's mullet has come as no surprise to those that know him with the right-back telling Goal last year why he's rocking the longer hair.

"I like to be a little bit different," he said.

"I feel like a lot of soccer players have the same haircut so I didn’t want to fall into that same category.

"A lot of people that know me know I’m a little different, silly at times so it’s one of those things.

"The more people give me stick about it, the more I want to keep it. So I’m copping it a fair bit but that’s what it’s all about. I don’t see it going anywhere."

Thankfully for Grant, his Asian Cup call-up hasn't seen him forced to cut the now infamous mullet.