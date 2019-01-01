Granada vs Barcelona: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Lionel Messi could make his first start of the season as the Blaugrana seek their first away win of the season

return to league action on Saturday with a trip to Granada as they attempt to find their first away win of the season.

Although Lionel Messi was back in the fold for the midweek trip to , he was unable to come off the bench and inspire his side to anything better than a scoreless draw – the third time in as many away games this term that Barca have failed to win on the road.

Granada, meanwhile, will be hoping they can continue that trend, and after successive wins over and they have every right to approach this game with a sense of optimism.

Game Granada vs Barcelona Date Saturday, September 21 Time 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the UK, the match will be shown on Premier Sports 2 and can be streamed via Premier Player HD.

UK TV channel Online stream Premier Sports 2 Premier Sports HD

Squads & Team News

Position Granada squad Goalkeepers Rui Silva, Escandell Defenders Duarte, J. Martinez, Sanchez, Koybasi, Neva, Diaz, A. Martinez, Lozano Midfielders Gonalons, Herrera, Montoro, Azeez, Puertas, Yan Brice Forwards Machis, Vadillo, Fernandez, Soldado, Ramos

Granada have numerous injury problems to juggle ahead of this match, with Fede Vico ruled out in the midfield and Yan Brice Eteki liable to join him.

There are issues in the defence, too. Quini has been ruled out, while there are big question marks over the availability of Alex Martinez and Neyder Lozano.

Probable Granada starting XI: Rui Silva; Diaz, German, Duarte, Koybasi; Herrera, Montoro; Puertas, Fernandez, Machis; Soldado

Position Barcelona squad Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Pena, Neto Defenders Pique, Lenglet, Semedo, Wague, Firpo, Todibo Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur, Rafinha, Roberto, De Jong, Vidal, Alena Forwards Griezmann, Perez, Messi, Fati, Suarez

Lionel Messi is liable to make his first start of the season after playing 30 minutes in midweek. Meanwhile, Luis Suarez is expected to play back-to-back games, despite having featured from the outset only once this term prior to Dortmund.

Jordi Alba has a hamstring issue and joins Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele on the sidelines, meaning Junior Firpo will earn his first start since arriving from in the summer.

Probable Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Junior; Arthur, Busquets, De Jong; Messi, Suarez, Griezmann

Betting & Match Odds

