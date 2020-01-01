Government implored to let Malaysia Cup continue

On Monday, Malaysia's National Security Council unilaterally announced that the 2020 Malaysia Cup has been postponed indefinitely.

It was perhaps inevitable.

After the proposal to further tighten Covid-19 restrictions on sporting activities was first mooted by the Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin early last week, on Monday, November 11 the National Security Council (MKN) unilaterally announced that the 2020 has been postponed indefinitely.

The decision was predictably met with disappointment by many, practitioners and fans alike, who pointed out that other industries have been allowed to continue operating in the country, including those with seemingly less stringent pandemic preventative measures.

Fans have also pointed out that professional and recreational football activities in the country have yet to lead to any new coronavirus infection clusters, due to its participants' strict adherance to social distancing and government-mandated cautionary steps.

On the following day, several parties have issued statements asking the government reconsider its decision.

The Malaysian FA media executive committee head Christopher Raj was one of the first to react against the decision, and among the points he made on his Twitter account was the financial losses that will be incurred by clubs due to the lack of matches.

"Every team needs to pay their player and staff salaries until the month of December. This (Malaysia Cup) cancellation will cause losses to the teams."

On Tuesday, 33-time cup winners issued a statement on its website, also asking the government to revise the postponement, but on feasibility grounds.

Selangor lifting their last Malaysia Cup in 2015. Photo by Asiana.my

"...another reason to [re]consider the postponement of the Malaysia Cup is the contract signed between the players and the football club in Malaysia - which is on average tied until the end of November this year. If the Malaysia Cup is held after this date, many of the players’ contracts are invalid and this will make it difficult for the club to prepare for the rest of the competition, as well as the preparations for the next season."

Competitions organiser Malaysian Football League (MFL) also released its own statement on Tuesday, saying that it has appealed the government's decision, by including a proposal that would see the competition played out in a carnival format in a state that is not currently under lockdown.

"...teams that have gone through to the quarter-finals will play the remainder of the cup in one state. Clubs that lose will leave the state after their match is over."

This year's Malaysia Cup had been truncated into a single-legged straight knockout competition which started from the round of 16 stage due to the pandemic. The first round was just completed last Sunday, with JDT, Pulau Pinang, , UiTM FC, FC, , Selangor and going through to the final eight stage.

Kedah v on November 6. Photo by Sports Regmie

However, fans on social media have also been theorising that the seemingly unfair decision to postpone the cup by the goverment, while letting other entertainment and recreational activities continue operating during the pandemic, was driven by the notion that professional football in the country as a whole is not an industry that is economically and financially significant, echoing the opinion that was expressed by Goal back in June.