Goodwin eyeing overseas move after A-League resurgence

The Reds attacker is keen to test himself outside of Australia again

Back in the Socceroos fold thanks to a strong season in the A-League with Adelaide United, Craig Goodwin admits another move overseas is on his radar.

After two years in the with Sparta Rotterdam, the 27-year-old returned to this season with the Reds with his 10 goals and nine assists from 29 league matches enough to seal his return to the green and gold.

While still contracted to Adelaide for another two seasons, the Aussie attacker concedes he's eager to test himself abroad should an oppurtunity come his way.

"Coming back from my stint in Holland, I'd definitely like to test myself overseas again," Goodwin said from Socceroos camp.

"But I am contracted to Adelaide so my focus is with them, I've spent a good season with them and I'll see what pops up in the future.

"I'm always open to different options and obviously having played in Europe for a couple years, I would like to go back there.

"We'll see what comes up and all I can focus on is what's in the now and for now that's this game coming up."

Goodwin was linked with a move to Asia in January but nothing materialised as he ended the season with the Reds.

Though his future in the A-League remains up in the air, the three-cap Socceroo stands by his initial decision to return to the competition.

"With the two years I had in Europe, I felt like the right thing to do was come back to the A-League, try to have a really good season again and try to put my face into the Socceroos set-up," he said.

"So it's gone to plan so far and now I've got the chance to stand out if I am to get minutes in this game coming up.

"Now I've got to try and do my business on the field and see where it takes me."

Australia take on in Busan on June 7 in the Socceroos first hit-out since January 26.