'GOAT status confirmed!' - Zidane's sensational Real Madrid return 'like winning a trophy'
Zinedine Zidane could not have planned it any better.
Last summer he left Real Madrid a champion, having won the club’s third straight Champions League and now he has returned to salvage a team in crisis.
Zidane was re-appointed as Madrid's head coach on Monday on a contract through 2022, returning to helm a ship that has gone off course under successors Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari.
Madrid sit third in La Liga, 12 points behind rivals Barcelona, having just endured a brutal stretch which saw them lose twice to Barca, as well as suffer elimination from both the Copa del Rey and Champions League.
While Zidane doesn’t have much of a chance to secure any silverware this year, there is plenty of
And if Twitter is any indication, there's also plenty of respect from neutrals for the method at how Zidane managed his exit and now triumphant return.
March 11, 2019
BREAKING: Zinedine Zidane has replaced Santiago Solari as Real Madrid manager, on a deal until 2022 pic.twitter.com/41SbFYYp0m— B/R Football (@brfootball) March 11, 2019
BACK TO THE BERNABEU! ⚪️🔵— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 11, 2019
Zinedine Zidane's #RealMadrid return as manager is confirmed.
Live updates 👉 https://t.co/zNObQRqtgs #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/zSgTv4G2SL
Gareth Bale when he sees Zinedine Zidane's car at Real Madrid's training ground pic.twitter.com/ENyViCveIh— Metro Sport (@Metro_Sport) March 11, 2019
Zinedine Zidane is back as coach of @realmadriden. Brilliant move and good to see him return. He did alright last time. 😉— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 11, 2019
Zidane's vision for the game is still unparalleled.— Jimmy Conrad (@JimmyConrad) March 11, 2019
He left Real Madrid as a hero and comes back as a savior.
GOAT status confirmed.
Zidane returning to Real Madrid... pic.twitter.com/eb2c8INDY1— ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) March 11, 2019
Zidane could have went to any club but instead he chose to comeback and save us, he really bleed Real Madrid. I love him so much pic.twitter.com/LgFYBvrjBH— Y. (@SwishFutbol) March 11, 2019
Honestly having Zidane back after this horrific season feels like winning a trophy, I already feel excited about football again and can't wait for the summer transfer window and the new season 🙏🙌 pic.twitter.com/zezL1Sy3hz— OMAR. (@Omaaar96) March 11, 2019
Zidane and his bald head are gonna do madness against Ajax in the 3rd leg. https://t.co/RJZocd4VRk— U L TR A ⚪️ (@Ultrademiks) March 11, 2019
After just ten months out, Zinedine Zidane is back as Real Madrid C.F. manager! 🤖 pic.twitter.com/GlvTl4Ocgb— 90min (@90min_Football) March 11, 2019
Isco walking into training tomorrow after Solari is sacked and Zidane is appointed pic.twitter.com/M6GyVnClxK— Rk (@RkFutbol) March 11, 2019