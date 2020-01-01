Gnabry cleared to return for Bayern Munich after Covid-19 test revealed as false positive

The Germany winger has missed his side's most recent games in the Bundesliga and Champions League after his initial coronavirus result

Serge Gnabry has been cleared to return to action with after it was confirmed the coronavirus test he returned had been a false positive.

The 25-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from international duty with Germany and has missed Bayern’s last two games as a result.

To their credit, Hansi Flick’s side have coped well in Gnabry’s absence. Bayern beat Atletico Madrid 4-0 in the Champions League before thrashing Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 in the Bundesliga, in a game which also saw Leroy Sane make a goalscoring return from injury.

A statement from Bayern said that Gnabry had taken a coronavirus test every day since entering quarantine, and had tested negative on each occasion. He has also taken an antibody test which also came back negative.

That was enough for the Munich health authorities to conclude that his earlier test was a false positive, and lift the 14-day quarantine period he had been subjected to as a result.

Gnabry will rejoin his team-mates before they travel to on Monday. Bayern play away to in the on Tuesday and Gnabry is available for selection.

"Serge Gnabry has been released from the self-isolation he has been observing for the last five days," the statement read.

"A PCR test returned a positive result for the international last Tuesday, upon which he immediately went into isolation. Gnabry has undergone further PCR tests on each of the four days since, which all produced a negative result.

"In addition, antigen tests were carried out on Saturday and Sunday, which also came back negative.

"The Munich health department has therefore concluded that the PCR test last Tuesday was a false positive and has lifted the isolation measures.

"Gnabry will now rejoin the squad and board tomorrow’s flight to Moscow for the Champions League match against Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday, where the winger will be available for selection."

Bayern will take on the Russian outfit in the Champions League before an away match at winless Cologne on Sunday in the .

Hansi Flick's treble-winners are currently level on points with Dortmund in second place in the Bundesliga, one point behind first-place .