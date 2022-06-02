Gnabry: Bayern Munich stay not just about the money for Lewandowski and me

With a year left on their respective deals, the duo - integral to recent success at Allianz Arena - are rumoured to be considering a summer exit

Serge Gnbary says both his and Robert Lewandowski's potential decisions to look for a new club are not only related to financial matters, as the pair reportedly continue to angle towards a Bayern Munich exit with their contracts running down.

The duo could leave Allianz Arena a year before the end of their current deals with the Bundesliga champions, having rebuffed fresh offers for an extension at the club.

Both are now away on international duty, but speaking on the matter of his future at Bayern, along with the transfer saga that has embroiled both him and his team-mate, Gnabry insisted that the choice to seek a new side would relate to treatment from the club.

What has Gnabry said on the Bayern transfer saga?

"In my view, it's a bit of a shame how things go back and forth - as a team-mate, as part of the club," Gnabry stated when asked at a Germany press conference. "That's why I hope that somehow a peaceful agreement will take place.

"It's not that each of us only thinks about money. There are other things that play a big role in making you feel good.

"Appreciation should come from both sides - from club to player and from player to club."

What is the case with Lewandowski's future?

Lewandowski's desire to draw a line under his highly successful stay has been well-publicised over the last few months, with the player himself stating that his career at Bayern was "over" last month.

With a year to go on his deal at Allianz Arena however, the Poland star is very much banking on either an agreement being struck for his release or a major suitor - Barcelona are his most widely tipped suitor - forking out a hefty transfer fee.

Bayern, for their part, have expressed frustration at the attacker's actions, while Premier League outfits Liverpool and Chelsea have also been linked with a move for his services.

What is the case with Gnabry's future?

Gnabry meanwhile also sees his deal at Bayern expire next term, and has attracted interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool in the spring as the club attempted to persuade him to stay.

But it appears that he could yet force an exit this offseason too, with La Liga and the Premier League the likely destinations, much like Lewandowski.

Gnabry began his career in England, where he played for Arsenal and West Bromwich Albion.

