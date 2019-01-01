Glory's Kilkenny eyeing another Manchester United upset

The midfielder has some solid history with the Red Devils...

While Perth Glory will be underdogs to take down in their friendly on Saturday night, midfielder Neil Kilkenny knows what it takes to spring an upset on the Red Devils.

Playing for in January 2010, the Australian played the full 90 minutes as his then League One outfit stunned Sir Alex Ferguson's side 1-0 in the .

Kilkenny faced off against the likes of Dimitar Berbatov and Wayne Rooney that day but still managed to leave Old Trafford an unlikely winner.

Nine years later, the 33-year-old will once again tackle United, this time on his own turf, and will be hoping for an even bigger upset at Optus Stadium.

"It's going to be a good game, something to look forward to and hopefully we can put on a good performance," Kilkenny told Goal.

"I've played them a few times when I was playing for Birmingham in the Premier League, in the FA Cup with Leeds and Preston so I've got a bit of experience.

"To win the game with Leeds, it was a fantastic day. I remember on the day everyone was looking forward to it and fortunately we came out on top."

After falling in the A-League grand final last season, Glory have a few new faces to call upon with Kilkenny's former Melbourne City teammate Bruno Fornaroli one of them.

The Uruguayan striker could however find a starting spot in Tony Popovic's side hard to come by.

"He'll find it hard to get into the squad first and foremost because of the options the manager's got but I'm sure he'll show his best," Kilkenny said of Fornaroli.

"He's a good player, he scores goals and we welcome very good players in at Perth Glory. I'm sure he'll strengthen our squad."

Glory put up a good fight in their high-profile friendly last season when they fell to 1-0 and Kilkenny will be determined to give his side the killer edge this time around.