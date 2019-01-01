Glory owner wants multiple Asian teams added to the A-League

"It wouldn't happen immediately but in 10 years' time, my vision may come to fruition."

Perth Glory owner Tony Sage is adamant future A-League expansion must take place in Asia rather than 'saturated' Australian cities.

Melbourne side Western United will join the competition next season before Macarthur FC are added in the following campaign.

A-League boss Greg O'Rourke has hinted further expansion will likely be on the horizon with a 14-team competition preferred.

While clubs from Canberra and Tasmania are desperate to join the A-League, Sage believes Asia is the perfect place to turn to next.

"I don't see the expansion of the A-League as being through Australian cities, because we are saturated at the moment," Sage told BBC Sport.

"But if we had one team in Jakarta, one in Manila, one in and one in Singapore, that is expanding your potential audience by 400 million people. That would drive TV revenues up - then, maybe, we would be looking at AU $1 billion instead of $400 million.

"It works perfectly in terms of time zones. And the rivalries between those cities already exist.

Sage has previously voiced his desire for the competition to further explore Asia with Glory set to compete in the Asian for the first time next season.

While convinced expansion to Asia will see the A-League become more profitable, Sage also noted the looming independence of the competition is set to provide a much-needed financial boost.

"You are about to see an explosion in the professional game," Sage said.

"Under the FFA system, because they have so many aspects of the game to deal with, A-League clubs only ended up with 30 per cent of the money they generated.

"When the split is confirmed, we estimate AU$80 million will come to the clubs that can be used to promote the game, through marquee players like they do in ."