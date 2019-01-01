Glory have records in their sights as they storm towards silverware

A stunning season could still get better for Perth

With breathing space atop the A-League ladder following their 4-0 thrashing of Brisbane Roar, Perth Glory could end the season with more than just a rare piece of silverware.

While the Premiers Plate is now theirs to lose, Tony Popovic's side are within touching distance of a number of regular season A-League records with eight games remaining.

Currently with 14 wins to their name, Glory are capable of equaling or even beating Sydney FC's record of 20 victories in a single campaign.

Of their remaining eight games this season, Perth will play five of those on the road with the remaining three to be played at home.

Having won eight of their 11 games so far at the newly named HBF Park they are in sight of the most home wins in a single season with Roar currently holding the record with 10.

Glory have also proven much more effective travellers this campaign and need to win four of their remaining five away matches to equal Western Sydney Wanderers' record of 10 away wins in a season.

Should Popovic's men manage to pick up such a large number of victories, they could even give the Sky Blues' record haul of 66 points a run with Perth currently on 47.

While such a strong finish will be difficult to pull off, rest assured Glory aren't about to take their foot off the pedal anytime soon.

Though savouring Perth's polished performance against Brisbane, Popovic clearly isn't about to let the squad rest on their laurels.

“We’ll all reflect on the game and enjoy some of the great passages of play that we showed - the great football we played, the great goals we scored," Popovic said.

“But then it ends because tomorrow morning you have to prepare for the next match and that’s what the job is.

"Hopefully we can enjoy some good moments at the end of the year."

Soaring on the pitch, Glory have also seen a solid uptake in crowd figures this season with 10,831 turning out on Saturday night.

That figure has seen Perth's average home attendance this season jump up to 9,633 - the fourth highest in the A-League and just shy of their record average.

In 2016/17, Glory pulled in an average of 10,533 fans per game and that's another record they could well break as the club looks set to end its A-League silverware drought with a bang.