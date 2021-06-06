Giroud hints at possible Milan switch despite Chelsea contract extension

The Blues triggered a one-year extension in the Frenchman's deal, but he has suggested a move to San Siro is not dead

Olivier Giroud has suggested that he could yet leave Chelsea for AC Milan.

On Friday, it was announced by the Blues that they had taken up an option in his contract to extend it for a year.

This came as something of a surprise as Giroud was seen to be destined for the Serie A side, yet the veteran hitman has suggested that a move could still happen.

What did he say?

“I want to make it clear that Chelsea reactivated the clause in April and they recently announced it to comply with Premier League rules,” he said when asked whether the extension changed anything regarding his desire to leave.

“It's fair to remember that I liked [Milan legends] Marco van Basten and Andriy Shevchenko.

“Milan are a big club and one of the great teams in Europe. But, today, I will not talk about my future at the club because I am focused on the France team and the Euros, which is fast approaching.”

Giroud on Benzema competition

Giroud’s immediate focus is on Euro 2020, where he will have to fight for his starting berth with Karim Benzema.

"It is normal that the media are enthusiastic about the return of Benzema, because he is an additional weapon,” he said. “It is part of the game. But the people who support me know that I am here to play my part, without making too much noise. I'm doing my part of the job, I'm fully behind the team, I have no qualms, no hard feelings, I'm at peace.”

Benzema, of course, once unfavourably compared Giroud to a go-kart, though the 34-year-old says it is in the past.

"We haven't had a chance to discuss it, maybe it will happen, it makes me smile,” he said. “I have no grudge against that. I will invite him to a kart circuit if we win the Euros.

"Deschamps did not warn me of Karim's return. He’s the only one to make decisions. He did not ask me my opinion. There’s nothing to add.”

Article continues below

France scoring record

Giroud, meanwhile, is chasing Thierry Henry’s all-time France scoring record of 51. He currently sits on 44 and believes he can beat the Arsenal great.

“I think it’s possible,” he said. “I am hardworking, ambitious, I will do everything to get there, but it will never be to the detriment of the collective. I am selfless, it does not obsess me.”

Further reading