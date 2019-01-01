Girona vs Barcelona kick-off date confirmed after Miami plan collapsed

The proposal to play a La Liga match between the two teams in Miami hit the buffers, so it will go ahead at Girona's stadium on January 27

The date and kick-off time for Girona vs Barcelona, a La Liga match slated to be played in the United States before the deal fell through, has been confirmed.

As part of a 15-year agreement between Spain's top division and Relevent Sports, it was proposed Barca would face Girona at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium in January.

Although La Liga president Javier Tebas was excited about the idea , the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) condemned the plan, with Barca pulling out in December. Furthermore, FIFA president Gianni Infantino promised his organisation would block any plan to play the game "either in the United States or in any other location that isn't the stadium of Girona".

And on Wednesday it was confirmed by the league that Girona will host Barca at their Estadi Montilivi home on January 27.

KICK OFF TIME CONFIRMED

@LaLiga , week 21

Girona - Barça

27/01

4.15pm CET pic.twitter.com/lg2fp5BUVw — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 9, 2019

Meanwhile, the club's vice-president Jordi Mestre has confirmed there is no contract renewal on offer for boss Ernesto Valverde.

"It's a recurring situation that happens every year," Mestre said, with Valverde's deal set to expire at the end of the season.

"It was the case with Luis Enrique and with [Pep] Guardiola. At this moment Valverde's renewal in not on the table.

"Despite the fact that we are very happy with him, anything can happen in football."