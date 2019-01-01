Giggs critical of 'casual' and 'lethargic' Martial in Man Utd's draw with Everton

The Red Devils legend believes the Frenchman isn't pulling his weight up front and doesn't portray himself in the best light

Ryan Giggs has questioned the performance of Anthony Martial in Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Everton on Sunday.

The 24-year-old lead the line for the Red Devils at Old Trafford but looked off the pace and managed just one shot throughout the match which was blocked.

Martial has scored four goals across 11 Premier League appearances this season and managed to strike 10 times in the league across the 2018-19 campaign.

While admitting Martial is capable of producing in attack, Giggs bemoaned the Frenchman's lack of energy and desire against the Toffees.

"He is talented, and he’s not a bad kid, but the problem he has is that he looks lethargic all the time. He looks casual, as if he’s not bothered," Giggs said on the Premier League's matchday coverage.

"When it comes off, and he’s doing brilliant things, you say it just comes naturally. But when it’s not, you think: he’s not running, he’s not trying, he’s not working hard enough, he’s not holding the ball up.

"So in my eyes he has to try extra hard because of his persona, because of the way that he moves. But he doesn’t look like he breaks sweat and when United are chasing a game you want someone to get across the front post – you might not score, but your teammate might score.

"It’s all these sort of things that you’re not getting off him at the moment. With Mason coming on and doing that, getting in positions to score goals, he [Martial] is going to be under pressure, because he’s not giving you anything defensively and he’s not giving you anything offensively either."

Teenage striker Mason Greenwood would come on for United in the second-half and salvage a point for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side after they trailled courtesy of a Victor Lindelof own-goal.

Greenwood also scored twice mid-week in the Red Devils 4-0 win over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League with Giggs suggesting he could soon replace Martial as the club's starting striker.

"He looks a threat, every time he comes on. I think Ole is handling him in the right way at the moment, bringing him on, impact player," Giggs added.

Article continues below

"It’s just how long you can keep him like that, because also when he starts games he’s scoring goals.

"We talk about Martial, he’s not doing enough, he’s not much of a goal threat, no chances in the box, so it won’t be long before Mason Greenwood starts."

United currently sit sixth in the Premier League and next face Colchester in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.