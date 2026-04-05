Giggs advises Manchester United on the midfield deal

Welshman Ryan Giggs, the Manchester United legend, has offered some advice to Red Devils manager Michael Carrick regarding signing a new midfielder during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Manchester United need to sign new midfielders, particularly following the announcement that Brazilian Casemiro will be leaving Old Trafford at the end of the current season.

Giggs believes that Crystal Palace’s Adam Warton, valued at £70 million, should be one of United’s top priorities in the summer transfer window, but he insists that his former club must sign midfielders, with Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson considered a leading candidate.

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Giggs said in comments reported by the Metro: “First and foremost, we need to deal with our players who are out on loan – Rashford, Sancho, Hoiland – but the priority is definitely midfield; I can definitely see two.”

He added: “I always like having a left-footed player in the team, so I won’t argue about Warton; I think he looks to me like a Manchester United player.”

He continued: “He’s someone who can handle the ball, play it forward, run forward, and has Premier League experience. They all have Premier League experience, so I wouldn’t mind that.”

The Manchester United legend continued: “I’m a fan of Anderson too; he’s a strong player. He plays every game, and I can see scenarios similar to Warton and Mino, or Anderson and Warton. All these scenarios are possible; it depends on the circumstances. British players are very expensive and it depends on what we can spend. But we need players in midfield.”

Giggs also urged the Manchester United board to keep Carrick on as manager and not to consider alternatives such as Luis Enrique, Julian Nagelsmann or Oliver Glasner.

He continued: “The hardest thing in the world for a manager is to win matches, and he’s doing that; we’ve only lost one game.”

He concluded by saying: "We’re looking up now rather than down – can we catch Manchester City?"