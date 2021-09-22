Gianluigi Buffon Signs Ambassador Partnership With TMGM

Leading CFD Online Trading Platform TMGM signs an exciting engagement-driving partnership with the world-champion goalkeeper

TMGM have announced their official, multi-year partnership with Gianluigi Buffon.

The legendary World Cup-winning Italian goalkeeper to join forces with the global online trading platform.

TMGM specialises in CFD online trading, with 12,000+ products across 6 asset classes including Forex, Shares, Precious Metals, Energies, Indices and Cryptocurrencies. The objective of the partnership is to increase global brand awareness, engage new target-market internationally, and enhance customer experience with interactive Webinars and exclusive Meet & Greet experiences.

Buffon will have a digital presence on TMGM.COM, and appear in Live Interactive Webinars with TMGM clients. The high-engagement partnership highlights Buffon’s passion for trading as a seasoned trader with over 20 years of experience.

“The TMGM core audience is made up of many sporting fans that also share an interest for trading. We’re proud to find a partner who values our vision and commitment to performance, speed and longevity as much as we do,” said TMGM Chief Marketing Officer, Angelo D’Alessio.

In addition to digital and social media presence, TMGM will give away Limited Signed Merchandise (such as jerseys, gloves and footballs) by the iconic goalkeeper. TMGM clients will have the opportunity to be invited to a Live Meet & Greet Event with Buffon.

Buffon expressed his enthusiasm over the partnership, stating: “I am very happy and excited to be part of this project and to start this partnership with TMGM. I enter a world that has always fascinated me and that I have been following closely for many years.”

One of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, Buffon has made over 1,000 professional career appearances, holding the record for the longest streak without conceding a goal in Serie A.

Buffon won the World Cup win with Italy in 2006 and helped Juventus to ten Serie A titles.

The 12-time Serie A Goalkeeper of the Year recently returned to his first club, Parma, who he helped to UEFA Cup, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana titles prior to joining Juve in 2001.

To find out more about the partnership, or to become a TMGM client and reap the benefits of this exclusive partnership, go to TMGM.COM