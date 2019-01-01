Ghana's Acquah: Give us another two years to win Afcon

The 27-year-old speaks on the Black Stars' disappointment and ambitions regarding the continental showpiece

midfielder Afriyie Acquah believes all is not lost in the nation's hopes of ending their long (Afcon) title drought following the disappointment of the recent tournament in .

The Black Stars' hopes of winning a first title in 37 years ended in failure by a Round of 16 defeat to on penalties.

“We did our best and wanted to win the Cup but we all know in football you either win, lose or draw," ace Acquah told Zylofon TV.

"We did our best but we were unfortunate so we will just give thanks to God.

"It’s not too late; we are young, so Ghanaians should give us another two years to win the tournament.”

Some people believe Ghana's controversial captaincy change just before the tournament may have disrupted their focus and ambitions in .

“We were cool with the captaincy change because the coach announced it to us so we all gave him our support," Acquah explained.

"Even at club sides they change captains, so you the player, you should take it as normal and leave the talking to the public. Captaincy is just an armband.

Article continues below

“The change did not cause anything in camp. People who are not close to us [the players] assumed that we were fighting but it is not true.

"We were united in camp. We are a team and a family so there were no factions."

Ghana will be hoping to make amends at the next championship in in 2021.

