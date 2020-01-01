Ghana starlet Kudus set for summer move but Olympique Marseille destination ruled out

The player's agent sheds light on the 19-year-old's club future amid several transfer rumours

Mohammed Kudus' representative Jennifer Mendelewitsch has confirmed the international will be leaving Danish side Nordsjaelland in the summer.



Contrary to media rumours, however, the agent said French fold Olympique is not the 19-year-old's possible destination.

The attacker has become the subject of transfer speculation following a series of fine performances in the Danish Super Liga.

“Many European clubs are in discussions at the moment, but we are not in contact with OM [Olympique Marseille]," Mendelewitsch was reported by Footballmadeinghana to have said.

"There are very big teams and intermediate clubs, and Mohammed’s choice will be to join a team where he will have playing time, but he will be spoiled for choice.

“What is certain is that he will leave this summer.

"Obviously, clubs like Salzburg and Leipzig can be on the spot, but also English, Spanish and Italians.

"We also have clubs, but not those that have been mentioned recently."

Kudus has been linked to a host of big names in Europe, with and fellow Premier League sides and reported to be interested in the Ghanaian.

Italian outfits Milan, and as well as Turkish giants have also been said to be keeping tabs on the youngster.

So far this season, the attacker - who can play in any position in the forward line - has made 19 league appearances for Nordsjaelland, starting 16 of the games and finding the back of the net on nine occasions.

Born in Accra, Kudus made his international debut for Ghana in November last year, scoring a few minutes into his introduction to help the Black Stars beat 2-0 in a 2021 (Afcon) qualifier.

Four days later, he made his second appearance for the four-time African champions, coming on as yet another substitute in 1-0 away triumph over Sao Tome and Principe.

In March, he was named in Ghana's squad for a 2021 Afcon qualifying double-header against Sudan but the games were later cancelled due to the coronavirus disruptions.

His time with the Black Stars is an obvious step-up as he earlier represented the Africans at various youth levels.

In 2017, Kudus was a member of Ghana's side that reached the quarter-finals of the Fifa U17 World Cup in .

Earlier last year, he played at the Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Niger.

He began his career with Ghanaian outfit Right to Dream Academy before moving to associate club Nordsjaelland.