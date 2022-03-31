Ghana set to pursue Hudson-Odoi and Lamptey switches after World Cup qualification

Ghana’s squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar could be bolstered by the addition of Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Brighton & Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey, Football Association communications director Henry Asante Twum has stated.

In recent times, the duo, together with Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, have been linked to a possible switch of international allegiance to the West African country, who, playing under caretaker boss Otto Addo, pipped Nigeria to a World Cup ticket, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Qatar qualification has heightened the international switch speculation, with GOAL exclusively reporting on Thursday that Hudson-Odoi, who has three senior caps for England where he was born to Ghanaian parents, is considering making the big changeover ahead of the World Cup finals.

GFA communications director Twum spoke to Citi TV about their interest in the Premier League players.

“If it is that we wake up tomorrow and the new coach of the Black Stars wants Tariq [Lamptey], Hudson-Odoi, whoever is available, we will look at the regulations and the possibility of getting them. If it is within our reach, we pursue it,” Asante Twum has told Citi TV.

“The new law for nationality switch is that you should be [three] years further from your last game [from the association you want to switch from], so it means that if today, Hudson played for England [three] years ago, we will look at the month [in which] he played, and if it is exactly two years, he has every right to switch nationality.”

Hudson-Odoi, who last featured for England in November 2019, is eligible to switch international allegiance in November this year, for what will be three years from his last appearance for The Three Lions, and just in time for the World Cup which runs between November 21 and December 18.

Earlier this year, the winger and his parents held meetings with Ghana technical advisor and former Newcastle boss Chris Hughton in Acca concerning his international future.

Over the last year, the 21-year-old has visited Ghana twice, meeting national president Nana Akufo-Addo, GFA president Kurt Okraku and minister for sports Mustapha Ussif.

Article continues below

The Black Stars will find out the identity of their World Cup group stage opponents on Friday.