It was not a good day at the office for Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu as Southampton crashed out of the FA Cup by a 4-1 home defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

In the quarter-final fixture at St. Mary’s, the Ghanaian conceded a 60th-minute penalty at 1-1, giving Kevin de Bruyne the opportunity to make it 2-1 from the spot and open the gate for two more goals.

Unsurprisingly, his performance attracted some very critical comments after 90 minutes.

Salisu has cost his southampton team for the second time this season — NEC (@Ndibe_Emmanuel) March 20, 2022

That’s why I don’t rate Salisu as one of the top defenders in the league.



You may have all the good qualities in the world but if you’re too rash in your decision making, you can never be a top class defender — 👑👑 (@Gheebhal) March 20, 2022

Nah Salisu brother you are incredible. — Denz (@dotk32) March 20, 2022

Salisu with a disaster-class today. — Octo (@t4tsn) March 20, 2022

Is this the salisu that they talking about committing foul like this inside 18yrd box abeg 😳 — David Otegbade (@otetobad) March 20, 2022

Salisu has single-handedly lost the game for Southampton — Okumi Ayettey🇬🇭🇬 (@Nii_YNWA) March 20, 2022

A clearly unimpressed fan even questioned Ghana’s big chase for the defender’s international future.

This Salisu wey Ghana Dey beg am to play the black stars 😂😂😂 — Kweku Spider 🕷️ 🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@lyp_ton) March 20, 2022

Be that as it may, Salisu has been one of Southampton’s best players this season.

Some fans, who may have noticed his exploits this term, were a bit more sympathetic to his mistake on Sunday.

This Southampton's Salisu is too rash, costing them too many games, nevertheless the potential is there, he will come good — Olajide Kabiru (@olajidekhabir) March 20, 2022

Salisu reminds me so much of Chalobah. Great raw ability but just too clumsy — Gabe🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇭 (@GabeCareFree) March 20, 2022

Salisu have been struggling off late,he really have to up his game

This #EPL if you fall out off picking order it will be difficult to bounce back — Frimpong Benny (@frimpong30) March 20, 2022

Southampton was playing so well until that Salisu blunder — Kay....🇬🇭 (@gideonlfc) March 20, 2022

Interestingly, even in his low moment, he still did enough to impress another supporter.

We really need to add some height to our defence. Always poor from set pieces. Get Salisu and De Vrij in the summer — 🇹🇳 Nabil 🇹🇳 (@NabilJ90) March 20, 2022

What are your thoughts on Salisu’s performance on Sunday? Do you believe he it is worth Ghana chasing him?

Again, do you think Nigeria fans should be worried by rumours of his inclusion in the Black Stars’ squad for their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifying clash with the Super Eagles?

Let us know in the comments.