Gervinho bags brace as Trabzonspor hold Parma
Gervinho scored both goals for Parma in their 2-2 draw with Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor in a pre-season friendly game on Saturday.
The 32-year-old forward, who notched in 11 league goals last season for the Yellow and Blues, continued from where he stopped with an impressive performance against Unal Karaman’s side.
Gervinho opened the scoring in the 16th minute of the encounter but the lead was short-lived as Joao Pereira levelled for the Black Sea Storm six minutes later.
In the 39thh minute, the former Arsenal forward completed his brace to put his side back in front, before Yusuf Sari’s 65th-minute effort denied them victory over the Turkish outfit.
‼ Our fourth pre-season friendly is over! ⚽💛💙#ParmaTrabzonspor 2-2— Parma Calcio 1913 (@ParmaCalcio_en) July 27, 2019
⚽ 16' #Gervinho
⚽ 22' Pereira
⚽ 39' #Gervinho
⚽ 65' Yusuf#HallOfParma #NextchApter #ForzaParma pic.twitter.com/IyA1yyiss1
The game against Trabzonspor is Parma’s fourth pre-season friendly, and they will continue their build-up to the 2019/20 season with another warm-up game against Burnley on August 3.
Roberto D'Aversa’s men will then lock horns with Sampdoria in their final preparatory game on August 9.