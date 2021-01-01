Gerrard confirms Balogun close to triggering Rangers contract extension

The Super Eagles centre-back is expected to remain at Ibrox Stadium beyond this season after impressing in his debut campaign

Steven Gerrard is keen on keeping Leon Balogun at Rangers for next season after confirming that the Nigeria international is close to triggering an extension in his contract.

Balogun has established himself in the Gers’ defensive set-up since he moved to Glasgow on a short-term deal from Wigan Athletic in July.

His defensive contributions have helped Rangers remain unbeaten in the Premiership this campaign with a 20-point lead at the top of the table.

Gerrard has quite a number of defensive options at his disposal with six centre-backs in his team but with some expected to leave Ibrox Stadium in the summer, the Liverpool legend disclosed Balogun is a player he fancies and wants to keep.

With 21 appearances across all competitions this campaign, the former Brighton & Hove Albion defender has a clause to extend his stay at Ibrox that could be triggered in the coming weeks.

“We have six centre backs at the moment but that won't be the case in the summer,” Gerrard was quoted as saying by the National.

“Leon has something in his contract that might trigger on its own in the coming weeks.

“But we don’t have to wait for that because we are really happy with the player and I want him around for next season anyway.”

Balogun has played 15 league matches this campaign but he has been rested in Rangers' last three matches.

The 32-year-old will be expected to return to the Gers' starting XI when they visit Hamilton Academical for Sunday's Premiership outing.

He is close to ending his wait for a silverware in his professional career that has spanned over 13 years as Rangers aim for their first Scottish top-flight crown since 2011.