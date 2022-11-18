Germany World Cup odds: Bookmakers give verdict on Die Mannschaft's chances of winning World Cup 2022

What are Die Mannschaft's chances of going all the way at the tournament in Qatar?

Germany's group-stage exit at the 2018 World Cup in Russia was their worst performance on the global stage since 1938, and the beginning of the end for Joachim Low.

Despite staying at the helm for their run to the last 16 of Euro 2020, Low's position had clearly run its course, and the German Football Federation, the DFB, freshened things up by bringing in Hansi Flick following that tournament.

The former Bayern Munich coach has lost just one game since replacing Low, and he will be confident of repairing some of the damage of four years ago in Qatar.

Germany are the second most successful nation in World Cup history, behind Brazil, and they have featured in two of the last five finals.

Germany World Cup odds to win

The disaster in Russia caused a national inquiry into why Germany fell so spectacularly short, and Flick has opted for a hybrid approach to evolving his squad.

Key experience is retained with Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan and Thomas Muller, but the exciting development of Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry has added a new dimension to the attack.

Ned’s rates Germany's pre-tournament prospects to win the World Cup as a $11 chance.

Germany World Cup fixtures

Germany start their Group E campaign up against Japan in Al Rayyan on November 23, before facing old foes Spain in Al Khor on November 27, and ending the group stage against Costa Rica in Al Khor on December 1.

The middle fixture against Spain will be crucial, with both sides under pressure to ensure they do not fall at the first hurdle in Qatar.

Jurgen Klinsmann's Germany breezed past Costa Rica in the 2006 World Cup group stages, but they have not faced Japan in a major tournament before.

However, another World Cup meeting with Spain will throw up some unpleasant memories for Germany, based on recent meetings.

Defeat in the final of Euro 2008 was followed up by a 1-0 semifinal loss against Vicente del Bosque's side, en route to Spain winning the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

More recently, Luis Enrique's charges dished out a 6-0 hammering in their 2020 UEFA Nations League meeting.

Germany route to World Cup final

Group E looks to be a straightforward battle between Flick and Spain coach Luis Enrique to secure top spot, but the structure of the draw could make for an easier route to the final via second place.

Round of 16

If Germany win Group E, they will take on the runners-up of Group F, which looks to be a shootout between Belgium and 2018 finalists Croatia.

Second place in Group E pairs them up against the eventual winners of Group F.

Quarterfinals

First or second place in Group E will decide which side of the draw Flick's Germany find themselves in for the knockout stages.

If they can edge out Spain and finish top of Group E, they will face the winners of Group G, which is likely to be FIFA's No.1-ranked nation, Brazil.

Second place in Group E could mean a clash with Portugal, if Fernando Santos' side can win Group H.

Semifinals

First or second place brings up a potentially iconic clash with either England or France in the last four, but those two sides could knock the other one out in the last eight.

Germany have beaten England in their two previous semifinal meetings, at Italia '90 and Euro '96, and they got the better of France in the last four of the 1982 and 1986 World Cups.

Final

If Germany can make it all the way through to the final, they could face one of France or England, or potentially Argentina.

A meeting with Argentina would trigger even more memories of nostalgia following their back-to-back showdowns in the 1986 and 1990 finals, with Germany avenging their defeat in Mexico with glory in Rome.