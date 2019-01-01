Germany benching 'a tough blow' for Barcelona's Ter Stegen

Manuel Neuer is back in the gloves for his national side much to the displeasure of the Barcelona goalkeeper

Marc-Andre ter Stegen once again has expressed frustration with being overlooked by head coach Joachim Low.

goalkeeper Ter Stegen was on the bench for both of Germany's qualifiers during the international break.

Manuel Neuer conceded four goals in a Group C defeat at home to , but then kept a clean sheet in an away win against joint-leaders .

Ter Stegen deputised for Neuer during the 2018-19 season when the captain was sidelined long-term due to injury.

Neuer has regained the gloves since returning to full fitness, though, and Ter Stegen has once again lashed out at the circumstance he finds himself in on the international level despite being considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

"It is not easy to find an explanation as I am giving the best account of myself in each game to make the decision more difficult," Ter Stegen said.

"I am trying [to become first-choice] anyway. But this trip with the national team has been a tough blow for me."

The frustration is nothing new for Ter Stegen.

He admitted earlier in the break that sitting and waiting on his time to be German's top goalkeeper was enough to drive him mad.

"Obviously, it drives me a bit mad. You give the best of yourself and you aren't where you want to be," he told T-Online.

"I have established my priorities. I want to be successful and the big objective I have is to be the first choice keeper for my country."

Ter Stegen, 27, has played 22 times for his country, who are on track to qualify for Euro 2020 after joining Northern Ireland on 12 points after five games.

They will return to the pitch next month for a friendly against - where Ter Stegen could find himself on the pitch against club team-mate Lionel Messi – before returning to qualifying against Estonia.

In the meantime, Ter Stegen will return his attention to Barcelona, where the club are looking to end their slow start to the season when they take on on Saturday.