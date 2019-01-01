'Tottenham will play despicable football but they’ll win trophies!' - How fans reacted to Mourinho’s appointment

The Special One's return to the Premier League caused quite the stir on social media, with supporters expecting another rollercoaster ride

saw off the relative serenity of the international break overnight, sacking Mauricio Pochettino after more than five years at the club and moving swiftly to replace him with Jose Mourinho.

The 56-year-old arrives with league titles in four countries under his belt, plus two Champions Leagues, but he has work to do to rebuild his shaken reputation.

The news has, understandably, made waves around the footballing world - and it's fair to say not all Spurs followers are welcoming their new boss with open arms.

With his track record of being something of a divisive figure, however, the majority of fans are certainly expecting a rollercoaster ride at the Premier League club!

Tottenham is only about 4 square miles large, we will struggle to contain Mourinho’s ego which is bigger than even our new stadium. https://t.co/BRw16FL7og — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) November 20, 2019



Amazing how some have bought into "Mourinho the winner" without any regard for how he leaves clubs.



Unbalanced, fractured, overspending,soulless.



Everything Spurs tried to avoid.



Good luck, I like Spurs a lot, but it's not how this man comes in, it's how he'll leave you. 🙌🏽 — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) November 20, 2019 Son after realizing that he will be Full back 😂😂😂😂😂#Mourinho pic.twitter.com/gq4FzkCEbl — Tkay 🇲🇼🇿🇼 (@tkaydrift) November 20, 2019 Mourinho: Here is a list of new players that I want.



Daniel Levy: pic.twitter.com/j0Q55Zc7Sy — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 20, 2019

lol this is going to be a wild ride. I know people are still sad about Poch being gone but I'm kinda excited to see us under Mourinho, it's either gonna ruin what we've built or take us to the next level but it should be entertaining no matter what — Jake. (@YedIin) November 20, 2019 Jose Mourinho is still a good coach at least



He will destroy on home, away and on TV games

He will torment and Man United

He will win at least a trophy in his first two seasons



After that, he will fight with Harry Kane & Son and get sacked again — Dr. Hausakoko (@sir_virgi69) November 20, 2019 Spurs until 2020



Pay Pochettino £12m to leave;

Pay Mourinho £15m to sign;

Lose approx. £50m on missing out on #UCL;

Lose approx. £200m on losing Eriksen, Alderweireld, Vertonghen for free, Rose leaving on the cheap;

Pay Mourinho £30m to leave.



The End. — Artur Petrosyan (@arturpetrosyan) November 20, 2019

So Jose Mourinho and Luis Enrique are now both out of the running to replace in Unai Emery, if he gets sacked. Who’d be your number one choice to replace Emery? #AFC pic.twitter.com/ElG9GC5fkc — Gunners.com (@Gunnersc0m) November 20, 2019 13 - Jose Mourinho has won more competitive matches against Tottenham Hotspur (13) during his managerial career than versus any other team. Payback. pic.twitter.com/tB3CQvRXKx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 20, 2019 We all can't wait for a Mourinho Vs Lampard game on 22nd December.

#TotChe pic.twitter.com/ZSCHEtTCot — Chelsea (@chelsea_army_) November 20, 2019 Jose Mourinho has always been my 2nd most favorite coach after Sir Alex Ferguson.



Him coming back to EPL is a big deal, whether u believe it or not.

I'm sure Tottenham will play despicable football but they'll surely win trophies.

At the end of the day, that's all that matters😎 — FAROUQ 🚬🌿 (@farouq_yahaya) November 20, 2019

Mourinho's first game in charge will see him travel to West Ham with Spurs without a league win in their past five matches.

Tottenham currently sit 14th in the table, 11 points shy of fourth-placed , leaving Mourinho with plenty of work to do.