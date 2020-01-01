Gaziantep forward Kayode scores 10th Super Lig goal in Antalyaspor draw

The Super Eagles striker returned to the scoresheet as his team settled for a share of the spoils in Sunday's league outing

Olanrewaju Kayode continued his fine scoring form in the Turkish Super Lig with a goal in Gaziantep's 1-1 draw against Antalyaspor.

The 27-year-old opened the scoring at the Gaziantep Arena on Sunday with his 10th league of the season in the 58th minute.

The effort was close to securing the hosts’ first league win since February until Adis Jahovic scored an 88th-minute equaliser for Antalyaspor from the penalty spot.

More teams

Kayode alongside 's Papy Djilobodji and 's Jean Kana-Biyik were in action for entire duration while 's Patrick Twumasi played for 62 minutes as Gaziantep recorded their third straight draw since the restart of the Turkish top-flight.

The draw left Marius Sumudica's side 10th in the league standings with 35 points after 29 matches, two points behind ninth-placed Antalyaspor.

Gaziantep visit Denizlispor for their next Super Lig fixture on July 3 and Kayode will be aiming to help them end their seven-game winless run.

The international has been in fine form since he moved to on a season-long loan from last summer.

Article continues below

He has contributed 10 goals and six assists in 25 league appearances for Gaziantep this campaign.

On the international scene, the former striker played for the Nigeria at the U17, U20 and U23 levels before making his Super Eagles debut in a friendly match against Senegal in March 2017.

Kayode's last invitation to Gernot Rohr's team was in October 2017, and he was an unused substitute in their 1-1 draw against during the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.