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Adhe Makayasa

Gavi snubs transfer interest from Bayern Munich and Napoli to fight for Barcelona spot amid fierce midfield competition at Camp Nou

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Barcelona midfielder Gavi has no intention of leaving the Catalan giants despite attracting transfer interest from European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Napoli. Although the 22-year-old Spain international has struggled for regular starts this season, he remains determined to stay at Camp Nou and win back his place in the starting line-up.

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Midfielder rules out Camp Nou exit 

Reports from Marca reveal that the idea of departing Catalonia has never "crossed the player's mind", while sporting director Deco has zero desire to sanction a sale. Both the 22-year-old's camp and club hierarchy insist his future is completely secure despite recent enquiries from Italy and Germany. Having made 175 senior appearances since joining La Masia from Real Betis in 2015, the academy graduate wants to stay put.

Fierce competition limits starting opportunities 

Gavi has been restricted to just 229 minutes across nine appearances this term - comprising five La Liga outings and four in the Champions League - with only two of those coming as a starter. Head coach Hansi Flick currently favours a first-choice double pivot of Pedri and Rodri, while youngster Marc Bernal has served as the primary deputy whenever either is unavailable, including during last weekend's victory away at Atletico Madrid.

Pathways further forward are similarly congested for the versatile Andalusian. Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo currently share the attacking midfield duties, while Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi rotate on the left flank.

Strong bond underpins mutual confidence 

Even though the Spanish publication notes that the midfielder is "not happy with his role", his motivation remains high and he stays "confident" of earning more minutes as the campaign progresses.

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His limited involvement has not affected his "close relationship" with Flick, who admires the player's relentless character and footballing ability. Gavi even views the German tactician as a father figure, a bond highlighted when the pair shared a warm embrace on the touchline after sealing victory at the Metropolitano last weekend.

Demanding winter schedule promises rotation 

With Barcelona facing a packed and demanding fixture list after the November international break, Flick is expected to rotate his squad far more frequently over the coming months. That congested calendar should hand Gavi regular opportunities to challenge Pedri, Rodri and Bernal for a starting berth in the engine room. Consequently, the Spain international will ignore any January approaches from Bayern or Napoli to focus entirely on his Camp Nou career.

Written byAdhe Makayasa

News editor

Adhe has previously worked for ESPN Star Sports, Fox Sports, and FIFA.

Manchester United was Adhe's first love, and he has since been covering the Premier League and European football for GOAL.

Adhe's favorite football memory is covering the Indonesia vs. Netherlands match at GBK in 2013, and randomly meeting Radja Nainggolan in the stands of Sultan Agung Stadium, Bantul, when the former Inter player was playing for Bhayangkara FC.

Adhe's areas of expertise after over a decade and thousands of football matches:

  • Deep knowledge of both Indonesian and European football
  • Premier League analysis
  • Covering a wide range of editorial topics

Adhe's All-Time XI (4-1-2-3) Edwin van der Sar; Dani Alves, Paolo Maldini, Nemanja Vidic, Roberto Carlos; Roy Keane; Xavi, Paul Scholes; Lionel Messi, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo.

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