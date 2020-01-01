Gareth Bale contract: Details, length, expiry & worth

Despite falling out of favour with Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu, there is no doubting Gareth Bale's immense talent and potential at Spurs

Gareth Bale was reunited with his beloved in September, signing for the Lilywhites on loan from Real Madrid where he has been increasingly sidelined by head coach Zinedine Zidane.

Bale is currently one of the highest-earning footballers in the world, and will no doubt be an asset for the north Londoners with whom he first exploded onto the scene.

How long is Gareth Bale's contract at Real Madrid?

Bale's contract at the Bernabeu runs until 2022.

He penned a contract extension with Madrid in 2016, after joining the side in 2013 on a then world-record transfer fee of £85 million.

The Welshman said after re-signing with the north Londoners in September: “It’s nice to be back. It’s such a special club to me, it’s where I made my name. Amazing fans and it’s incredible to be back. Hopefully now I can get some match fitness and get underway and hopefully win trophies.

“I always thought when I did leave that one day I would love to come back and the opportunity has now arisen and I feel like it’s a good fit. I feel it’s a good time for me, I’m hungry, I’m motivated, I want to do well for the team and I can’t wait to get started."

What is Gareth Bale's net worth and how much does the Real Madrid & Tottenham star earn?

How much does Gareth Bale earn?

Bale is understood to be earning £350,000 per week after tax according to the Guardian. They also claimed that once his bonuses are pocketed, he will earn a figure of £150m ($196m) over the course of his deal.

It was said that when Bale renewed his deal at Real Madrid in October 2016, he became the highest-earning footballer in the world.

This didn't last long, however, as Los Blancos then awarded Cristiano Ronaldo his own six-year extension with slightly better terms not long after the Welshman put pen to paper.

How long is Gareth Bale's loan deal at Tottenham?

Bale's loan deal at Tottenham will last one year, with the spell ending in the summer of 2021.

According to AS, the year-long deal will include no automatic option for a further extension, and so therefore he will return to the Bernabeu once his loan spell in north London ends.

Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett, though, has said that there is a possibiilty that Bale will extend his stay in north London beyond the 2020-21 season if things go well.

Both Real Madrid and Tottenham are expected to be splitting his £27m ($35m) salary equally between the two sides.