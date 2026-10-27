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Galatasaray v Istanbul Basaksehir - Turkish Cup 2025/26Getty Images Sport
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Galatasaray Istanbul, all the broadcast information at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting Gala’s matches live on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Galatasaray
Super Lig
Champions League

When Galatasaray Istanbul play, interest is no longer confined to Turkey; many fans in Germany follow their matches eagerly too. SPOX tells you everything you need to know about coverage of their matches in the Süper Lig, Champions League and Turkish Cup.

Galatasaray want another Süper Lig title, but Turkey's record champions are also chasing silverware in other competitions. Watching every match live means subscribing to several providers. Here's where to watch Gala.

Galatasaray Istanbul on TV and live stream: Where to watch Gala's matches

Watch Galatasaray Istanbul in the Süper Lig, Champions League and Türkiye Kupasi on TV and live stream

German free-to-air TV does not show the Turkish Süper Lig. Major providers such as DAZN and Sky do not hold the league's rights. beIN Sports holds them exclusively.

Fans in Germany can still watch the matches live through Digiturk Euro, which carries the beIN-Sports broadcasts. They need a Digiturk Euro subscription with the sports package, which costs 119 euros per year.

In Germany, fans can watch Galatasaray's UEFA Champions League matches in the 2025/26 season primarily on DAZN. The streaming service calls itself the "home of the Champions League" and shows around 90 per cent of all matches live, both individually and through its popular multi-match coverage. For Gala fans, DAZN is the main way to watch the Turkish champions in Europe's premier club competition.

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Next matches
KSP

KSP

Super Lig

30 Oct 2026

GAL

GAL

Amazon Prime Video also shows the Champions League's top match exclusively every Tuesday.

Sign up for Amazon Prime VideoThe Champions League's top match every Tuesday, exclusively on Prime Video!

From the 2027/28 season through 2030/31, Paramount+ will show most Champions League matches after DAZN missed out on the rights. 

Germany currently has no free-to-air TV or live-stream broadcasts of Türkiye Kupasi matches, including Galatasaray's games.

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Galatasaray FenerbahceGetty

Galatasaray Istanbul live coverage: SPOX live ticker

SPOX runs a live ticker for selected Champions League matches.

Galatasaray Istanbul: Club profile

Founded1 October 1905
League titles25
Cup wins19
Champions League titles0
Record appearance holderBülent Korkmaz

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