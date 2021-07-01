Gael Ondoua: Cameroon prospect confirms Servette exit

The 25-year-old could be on his way to the Premier League or Spanish topflight after confirming his exit from the Maroons

Cameroon prospect Gael Ondoua has announced his departure from Swiss Super League, Servette on Thursday.

The declaration, which has been made on the midfielder’s social media accounts, comes as something of a shock, with Ondoua considered one of the Maroons’ best players.

In his over two seasons at the club, Ondoua – who joined from Anzhi Makhachkala - featured in 54 league games with three goals to his credit.

“Dear supporters, after two and a half years spent in Geneva at Servette FC, it is time for me to go to other horizons,” the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“First of all, I want to thank the first person to have believed in me, by giving me the chance to join this legendary club, Mr. Gerard Bonneau.

“I also want to thank the two presidents that I have had Mr Didier Fischer, Mr. Pascal Besnard and the entire coaching staff (Alain Geiger, Bojan Dimic, Mathieu Degrange, Anthony Garnier, Daniel Blanco, Mathieu Feigean, Frederic Dubrana, my friend Lionel Pizzinat, Loic Luscher, Maxime Reymond, Marc Estoppey and all the others) to the medical staff (Dr. Finn Malher, Dr. Laurent Coglin, Manu Bovin, Christophe Hartmann, Bastien Veillard), plus the stewards (Jean Campart and Jose Oliveros).

“To my representative, AC Link agency which has always been there and has supported me throughout all its years. My teammates, of course, you with whom I have had to share this adventure, in good times and in bad times.

“We shared the joys, the victories but also the defeats, the most difficult periods, but we have always remained united. Finally, to our 12th player, those to whom football is more than a passion, (the garnet section and the others) I had heard about it before my arrival, this audience that sings from the first to the last minute, those supporters who never whistle.

“Since my first step at the Praille stadium, you have supported me, in the good times and in the most delicate times. When our team was going through tough times, your love for the club gave me the strength to defend the jersey.

“I tried to give the best of myself every time I stepped on the pitch in this jersey. The Servettian is always moving forward and above all always #StrongerTogether, as a family. In both victory and defeat, the Servettians will always rise.

“Good luck to all my teammates, to the staff, to the management. Servettian one day, Servettian forever. The best is yet to come.”

Although, he has been linked with a move to either the English Premier League or the Spanish elite division, Ondoua is expected to disclose his destination in the coming days.