'Gabriel has asked me questions about the Premier League' - Arsenal-linked defender 'in process of moving', says Lille team-mate Fonte

The Portuguese is expecting his team-mate to move on before the start of the new season, and has advised him over a possible move to England

talisman Gabriel Magalhaes is "in the process of moving", according to Jose Fonte, who has admitted that the -linked defender "has asked me questions about the Premier League".

Goal has reported that Arsenal are awaiting a final decision on a potential £25 million ($28m) deal for Gabriel, who is also being pursued by Italian giants .

Discussions between the Gunners and Lille have reached an advanced stage, and the Brazilian is expected to announce his preferred next destination in the coming days.

Lille owner Gerard Lopez confirmed the impending departure of a prized asset over the weekend, telling Sky Sports: "We spoke to a number of clubs, our expectations were met by a number of clubs and we have given him [Gabriel] the time to decide."

Former and West Ham centre-back Fonte, who now plies his trade at Stade Pierre Mauroy, has revealed that Gabriel has asked him for his opinion on English football, with and also reportedly interested in his services.

The Lille star says a number of "good clubs" are chasing a talented team-mate's signature, and that he has already started to make plans for his next move.

“The club has allowed him to speak with other clubs and he’s is in the process of moving, to be quite honest," Fonte told talkSPORT when asked to weigh in on Gabriel's future.

“It’s just about him choosing which club, which is a great position to be in. He just needs to choose where he wants to go, and they’re all good clubs, so that’s fantastic.

“I’m happy for him, I’m very, very happy for him. He’s a great player.

“Everybody’s dream is to play in the Premier League and he’s been asking me questions about the Premier League and asking questions about clubs in the Premier League, so I tried to give him the best and honest opinion.

“Hopefully he’ll make his decision and he’ll be very successful, I have no doubt about it.”

Gabriel has racked up 52 appearances for Lille since joining the club in 2017 and played a key role in their run to a fourth-place finish last season.