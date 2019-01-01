Gabonese player collapses and dies during a league match

The 24-year old midfielder collapsed during a match between Akanda and FC Missile in the Gabonese league

Herman Tsinga collapsed and died in a Gabonese League match between Akanda and FC Missle.

Tsiga collapsed in the 27th minute and lost consciousness. But paramedics could not resuscitate him and he was declared dead upon arrival in hospital as some reports are blaming ambulance services for late response.

“Tsinga died in the first half of his match against Missile FC on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Libreville,” announced Rfi.

When he collapsed, several players gathered around Tsiga, who is suspected to have succumbed to a heart attack according to Ghanaian radio station Yen FM.

Meanwhile, Gabon coach Daniel Cousin has finally signed a contract with the Gabonese Football Federation (Fegafoot).

Cousin was working without a written contract since being handed permanent Gabon reigns since last year.

"February 28, 2019 marked the official signing ceremony of Daniel Cousin's contract as coach of the Panthers of Gabon," Fegafoot said in a statement.

Gabon travel to Burundi later on this month in a do or die Afcon qualifier.