Full house as nine Nigeria players arrive for Benin and Lesotho Afcon qualifiers

Gernot Rohr now has a complete team to work on before Wednesday’s match against the Squirrels in Uyo

’s 23 players for the 2021 qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho have all landed in Uyo.

Players who checked into the Ibom Meridien Hotel and Resorts on Tuesday are Joe Aribo, William Troost-Ekong, Moses Simon, Mikel Agu, Abdullahi Shehu, Samuel Chukwueze, Emmanuel Dennis, Mikel Agu and Ifeanyi Anaemena.

The Super Eagles’ camp for the continental fixtures was opened on Sunday ahead of Wednesday’s match at Godswill Akpabio Stadium and Sunday’s fixture against Lesotho in Maseru.

Nigeria will have their first training session at Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Tuesday evening after holding a brief session at the team's hotel on Monday.