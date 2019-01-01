Fulham vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Boosted by their midweek win over Bayern Munich, the Reds will be determined to maintain the pressure on Manchester City in the Premier League

travel to Craven Cottage this week looking to keep the pressure on Premier League leaders .

The Reds have drawn three of their last six Premier League games to drop a point behind Pep Guardiola's reigning champions with just eight games left to play.

Boosted by their midweek 3-1 win at which saw them progress to the quarter-finals of the , Jurgen Klopp's men will be confident of getting the better of relegation candidates as they look to ensure their rivals do not edge further away in the title race.

Game Fulham vs Liverpool Date Sunday, March 17 Time 2:15pm GMT / 10:15am ET Stream (US only) fuboTV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN fuboTV

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown on television on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It will be available to stream live online using the Sky Sports app.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Fulham squad Goalkeepers Rico, Bettinelli, Fabri Defenders Ream, Odoi, Nordtveit, Le Marchand, Mawson, Christie, Bryan S. Sessegnon, Fosu-Mensah Midfielders Cairney, Seri, Chambers, McDonald, Anguissa, Cisse Forwards Kebano, Ayite, Mitrovic, Babel, R.Sessegnon, Schurrle, Vietto, Markovic

Having been out of action for a month already, Andre Schurrle remains a doubt for this game while Alfie Mawson is still out of action, as is Marcus Bettinelli.

Potential Fulham starting XI: Rico, Odoi, Nordtveit, Ream, Bryan, Chambers, McDonald, Cairney, Babel, Mitrovic, Sessegnon.

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Mignolet, Kelleher Defenders Van Dijk, Lovren, Gomez, Moreno, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Hoever Midfielders Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Lallana, Jones, Camacho, Christie-Davies, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Woodburn Forwards Firmino, Mane, Salah, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Origi

Jordan Henderson is out after suffering an injury in the early stage of his side's win over Bayern, adding to the long-term absence of Joe Gomez.

Naby Keita missed the trip to with a muscle injury but could make the squad.

Potential Liverpool starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Fabinho, Lallana, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Betting & Match Odds

Liverpool are the odds-on favourites to take the three points and are priced at 1/4 with bet365. Fulham are available at 11/1 while a draw is 6/1.

Match Preview

Liverpool can jump ahead of Manchester City in the table this week thanks to Pep Guardiola's side playing in the against instead of their originally scheduled game against .

Although the Reds have drawn half of their last 10 games in all competitions, they will be confident of picking up another win as they line up against a side seemingly doomed to relegation as Fulham sit second bottom with just 17 points.

The Craven Cottage outfit recently sacked coach Claudio Ranieri and appointed Scott Parker as caretaker boss with the hope of a resurgence amid their six-game losing streak.

Klopp stressed the importance of getting the three points to bring his side back on top of the league, but insists Fulham will be no pushovers.

“This is a very important game for us," Klopp told reporters at a press conference. "We don’t think about any other situations apart from ours and we just have to take our opportunity.

“Fulham are having a difficult season but you can see their chance recently - it is like a breath of fresh air.

“They lost to and Leicester but they were impressive.

“We’ve been over it and we have to make sure we are spot on from the opening second to win the game.”

But the German manager is not focused on his team's league position, given City will have a chance to get back on top soon.

“When City have a game in hand it’s not that important," he said. “We just want to win our game at the weekend.

“City’s game in hand is against United and that’s not easy but we need to think about winning our games only.

“We haven’t struggled psychologically with them ahead of us or us ahead of them it’s just being really focused on the football game.

“Until the end of the season, let’s play football.”