'Fucking dogshit' Mariners haven't even hit rock bottom yet

Even former club champions are making jokes about the Mariners - surely it can't get any worse?

Daniel McBreen is a Central Coast Mariners legend.

During their only A-League championship victory in 2012-13, McBreen won the Golden Boot with his 19 goals, including the sealing strike against Western Sydney Wanderers in the grand final.

While the timing and use of language is questionable, McBreen's on-air gaffe which saw him call the Mariners 'fucking dogshit' is the general feeling of most football critics - pundits or fans.

Got this off YouTube pic.twitter.com/1NAe3yiVmF — Adam Howard (@adamOsaussies) December 31, 2018

"Can I say it's representative of the Mariners these days? Fucking dogshit," McBreen said with a laugh while he thought he was off air.

The sad thing is that this sledge can't really be argued with, even just with the comical and ridiculous happenings during the Mariners New Years Eve's defeat to Perth Glory.

First of all, Glory's Tomislav Mrcela, with his team already up 1-0, broke the goal net at Central Coast stadium after ending up in the back of it, snapping the right post at the base

During the 40-minute delay to replace the net, a young child was spotted in the stands brandishing a toy gun rifle.

Mariners sign young gun pic.twitter.com/ubfkejOKlM — Tommy (@tgywyw86) December 31, 2018

McBreen's gaffe also came during this hiatus via a You Tube feed of the match and continued to add to the list of memorable moments.

And I haven't even mentioned the score the of the match yet...a 4-1 Mariners defeat in front of their own fans.

Mike Mulvey's side had 57 percent possession of the ball to Perth's 43, yet only managed nine shots and two on target to their opponents 17 with eight on goal.

Only 6,048 people showed up the the traditional Mariners New Year's match - which is the lowest ever attendance in the fixture and only its second ever crowd figure under 10k - along with last season's corresponding game.

Official crowd of 6,048. Worst ever NYE fixture attendance by some distance, only second one under 10k, first was last year's. #CCMvPER #ALeague pic.twitter.com/TVvze5cs3E — Nick Amies (@nickamies) December 31, 2018

These low points comes with the Mariners currently having the worst start to an A-League season by any club, having only picked up two points and no wins in 10 games.

In fact Central Coast have only won one A-League match since December 2017 - a run of a single victory in 29 league games with their last three points coming against Wellington on February 23 last year.

Star striker Ross McCormack appears to cutting short his loan deal with the club to return to Scotland, leaving the Mariners only experienced hitman as captain Matt Simon - who has 12 goals in his last 113 A-League appearances.

It doesn't get any easier for the club and coach Mike Mulvey with two upcoming away games - a fixture against a hot Sydney FC on Friday night before heading across to an in-form Wellington on January 12.

You want to believe that the Mariners have hit rock bottom, because then the only way is up from that point.

But there is a feeling that things could get even worse, particularly as the situation has been declining steadily with barely any sign of improvement since the start of the 2014-15 season.

Who's to say the Mariners will manage to win a game this whole A-League season?

A regular season is 27 games long and Central Coast haven't won for their last 29 A-League games across two campaigns.

At some point the blame has to shift away from the coaches and players, and on to the men who makes the decisions behind the scenes.

You could hear the dissent from Mariners fans on Monday night toward owner Mike Charlesworth despite their few numbers.

A "Charlesworth out" banner was draped over a nearby car park wall that could be seen by the majority of supporters in Central Coast stadium.

Fox Sports pundit Robbie Slater summed up the situation best in March last year when previous Mariners coach Paul Okon resigned from the job.

"In my opinion, Mike Charlesworth has a decision to make. He did not give [Okon] the resources needed to make it a more competitive and equitable team in this competition.

"It’s what Charlesworth doesn’t spend that is the problem.

"This is a successful club until [Charlesworth] took over, this is when the slide started; he is taking the mickey out of the people on the Central Coast."

"The people just want him to have a go, give them the resources they need to be the threat they used to be in the competition."

If things continue on their current course, there is no guarantee the Mariners will even be in the competition in the foreseeable future.