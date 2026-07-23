Manchester City midfielder Rodri is set to undergo surgery on a back injury, casting serious doubt over his availability for the start of the 2026-2027 season.

The Spain captain had just returned from international duty, having led his country to glory at the 2026 World Cup and claimed the tournament's best player award. Now City face a lengthy spell without their cornerstone.

According to "The Athletic", Rodri will go under the knife to treat the problem, with no clear date set for his return.

It's a heavy blow to City's new manager Enzo Maresca, who must now build towards the new season without his influential star.

Injuries have plagued Rodri since he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in September 2024, ruling him out of most of the 2024-2025 campaign.

Further hamstring and thigh trouble limited him to just 33 matches, 17 of them starts in the Premier League last season.

How things have changed for the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner. Back in 2022-2023, he scored the winning goal in the Champions League final against Inter Milan to seal a historic treble.

Fitness aside, the Spaniard's future at the Etihad Stadium faces mounting speculation, with just one year left on his contract.

Renewal talks were expected after the World Cup, yet Rodri has shown no desire to extend his stay, with Real Madrid circling according to numerous press reports.

These latest developments, and the lack of a clear return date, could well persuade Real Madrid to walk away from the deal, at least this summer.