'From one extreme to another' - Merrick's VAR frustrations continue

The Jets coach's relationship with VAR is far from rosy

After he was on the wrong end of a VAR malfunction in last season's A-League grand final, Ernie Merrick's frustrations with the system have only continued this campaign.

On Sunday against Perth Glory, VAR didn't review an incident involving Newcastle Jets striker Roy O'Donovan, who was bundled over by Shane Lowry in the box.

It then decided against awarding a penalty for handball late in the game as the Jets barren run of luck with the VAR continued.

Though the handball call was far from straight forward, Merrick believes the VAR has become too inactive after being accused of intervening too frequently earlier in the season.

"The guy in the VAR was having a cup of tea," Merrick said.

"He didn't have a chance to look at it. He probably fell asleep.

"With the handball, it just depends which referee you've got. Some give, some don't.

"If it was against us, it would be given. We've had four penalties against, and we haven't got a penalty this year.

"But the Roy O'Donovan one - he was wrestled to the ground, pretty blatant.

"I don't know who looked at it. I think the guy in the VAR doesn't really change any decisions nowadays. They've gone from one extreme to another."

It's a sentiment Melbourne City coach Warren Joyce would appear to share after he was left livid Wellington Phoenix's winning goal was allowed to stand on Saturday.

Joyce was adamant post-game that Roy Krishna was offside in build-up to David Williams' decisive goal and that VAR failed to look at it properly.

Article continues below

"I can't see how anybody's looked at that," Joyce said.

"If they've looked at it, how they can explain it's not offside. I would like to see their analysis of it.

"You can clearly see from the cut of the lines on the grass, he's offside."