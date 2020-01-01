From Hariss Harun to Khairin Nadim - Meet Singapore Premier League's youngest debutants

We take a look at some of the youngest players to have plied their trade in the domestic top flight over the past 25 years or so

With the ’ 15-year-old sensation Khairin Nadim becoming the ’s youngest player ever when he came on against on Sunday, the time seems ripe to flip through the annals of the league’s 25-year history.

Who are the youngest debutants ever and how have their careers since panned out?

5. Fareez Farhan (16 years, 256 days)

First up on the list, and the fifth-youngest debutant in league history, is fleet-footed forward Fareez Farhan. Having begun his career with the now-defunct Gombak United in 2011, Fareez made his debut on 11 April 2011, coming on as a substitute against (S). He didn’t have to wait long for his first goal, getting off the mark with a strike against in June that year.

He finished the campaign with three goals in 14 appearances- posting performances of a standard so high that he was invited for a six-week trial with Croatian giants . During the trial, Fareez impressed the Zagreb hierarchy, who attempted to sign him, only to be thwarted by newly-introduced FIFA regulations governing the signing of young players.

Since then, Fareez has played for a myriad of local clubs, and now turns out for in the SPL. He made his Singapore debut in 2019, winning 3 caps since, and has constantly reaffirmed his desire to play abroad one day.

4. Azri Suhaili (16 years, 247 days)

Next in the queue is Geylang International starlet, Azri Suhaili. While the circumstances played a part in Azri being given his big break, he has grasped the opportunity with both hands. With coach Noor Ali missing six senior midfielders (three each to suspension and injury) and a match against Brunei to come, young Azri Suhaili was the man chosen to plug the gaps in midfield. It was his first start on only his second appearance for the side, having played 12 minutes against a month earlier. The diminutive midfielder performed admirably, holding his own against foreign stars like Australian Blake Ricciuto.

Despite school commitments restricting his ability to attend training sessions, and therefore his game time, young Azri is determined to kick on this season, having started Geylang’s opening match against Albirex last Saturday. 2020 could be a huge season for the 1.60m maestro.

3. Hariss Harun (16 years 110 days)

A household name who requires no introduction, current Singapore captain Hariss Harun made his S.League bow in March 2007, starting for the Young Lions against Liaoning Guangyuan. A testament to his immense ability as a teenager, Hariss was Singapore’s winner of Nike’s “Who’s The Next” contest, securing a training stint at FC ’s La Masia academy. The young midfielder captained a side consisting of players from across Asia Pacific in three friendly matches against Barcelona youth sides, eventually returning home with the prestigious MVP award.

Following a training stint with Chinese giants Shanghai Shenhua and a hugely successful two-year spell with Lions XII, Hariss eventually signed for Malaysian side Johor Darul Ta’zim. Now in his 7th season at the club, the Singapore international captains the side, and has lifted five Malaysia Super League titles, two domestic cups and the . These days, Hariss can be found gracing pitches in and in the AFC , having recently shared a pitch with football legend Andres Iniesta in JDT’s clash with Vissel Kobe.

2. Zikos Chua (16 years 80 days)

Coming in second on the list is another Geylang player, this time in the form of Singaporean-Greek striker Zikos Basil Vasileios Chua. Zikos made his debut for Geylang against the Young Lions in July 2018, and it was against the same team that he would net his first goal just under a year later. Latching on to a Christopher Van Huizen cross, Chua pounced quickest to slide the winner home past the despairing dive of Kenji Rusydi.

It was no fluke. In the months that followed, Chua went on to score four more league goals, taking his tally to five in 13 games, a very respectable return. Unfortunately, just as his career looked set to take off, he was hit with a gruesome ACL injury while playing for Singapore at the AFF U18 Championship in August. The injury ruled him out for the remainder of the 2019 season, and with Chua not included in Geylang’s squad against Albirex last weekend, it could be a while yet before we witness his return. It is hoped that the striker will return to action sooner rather than later, as the local football fraternity eagerly awaits the comeback of one of Singapore’s brightest young talents.

Article continues below

1. Khairin Nadim (15 years and 298 days)

Finally, the youngest player to ever make an appearance in the Singapore top flight is the Young Lions’ nippy frontman, Khairin Nadim. Having come on as a substitute against Hougang on Sunday, the striker became the first ever player below the age of 16 to play in the league.

Long regarded as a special talent, young Khairin first shot to prominence when he scored a brilliant individual goal against North Korea at last year’s AFC Under-16 Championship 2020 Qualifiers, having also scored against Hong Kong in the same tournament. With maturity beyond his years and a good eye for goal, it is widely believed that he could have what it takes to become a crucial player for the National Team in years to come. In what could be a hugely important season for him, Young Lions coach Nazri Nasir has pledged to give him his chance to shine, alongside a hugely talented crop of young Singapore players.