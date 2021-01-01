Fred fancies doing more than his 'job' at Man Utd after breaking duck against Spurs

The 28-year-old midfielder opened his goal account for the season in a 3-1 victory over Tottenham and is eager to offer more in the final third

Fred acknowledges that it is not his "job" to score goals at Manchester United, but the Brazilian is looking to offer more in that department after breaking his 2020-21 duck in a 3-1 win over Tottenham.

The 28-year-old is selected on a regular basis by the Red Devils due to the qualities he offers in a holding midfield role, with it his responsibility to break up play and frustrate opponents.

He was, however, able to turn home from close range against Spurs - registering a first goal for United since February 2020 - and is eager to contribute more in the final third of the field.

What has been said?

Fred told United's official website after netting a rare effort in victory over Jose Mourinho's men in north London: “[I’m] very happy about the goal.

“It’s my first goal this season. I know my job is not to score goals, but when I’m scoring goals I’m very happy. I need to keep it going to try and score more this season.

“First half we didn’t play well. But at half-time we talk a lot in the dressing room and in the second half we started the game well; playing well, playing more of the ball and playing side to side.

“We have this space in the game; we scored the first goal and it opened the space – more goals is very important for us and we need to keep it going.”

Anything else to discuss?

United cemented their second-place standing in the Premier League with another come-from-behind victory on the road.

They have made a habit of doing that this season and remain unbeaten away from home.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were, however, frustrated early on against Spurs as they saw an Edinson Cavani effort ruled out by VAR and Heung-min Son open the scoring.

Fred is among those still wondering why a well-taken effort from the Red Devil's Uruguayan frontman was not allowed to stand, with Scott McTominay pulled up for a hand-off on Son that resulted him accidentally catching the South Korean in the face.

“Yes, he deserved that for the goal in the first half,” Fred added on Cavani getting his goal after the break against Spurs, before Mason Greenwood wrapped things up.

“I think it is not a foul from Scott McTominay.

“But I am very happy for Cavani for the second goal in the game and he is a good guy. He tries a lot and he runs for us. I am very happy and we need to keep it going because we have more games this season. We need to keep it going.”

