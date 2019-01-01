Franck Ribery emerges as an A-League marquee target for Western Sydney Wanderers

Their German coach says that contact has been made

Western Sydney Wanderers coach Markus Babbel has revealed he talked to French superstar Franck Ribery about joining the A-League as a marquee player next season - but thinks a move is unlikely.

The 35-year-old attacker is leaving champions at the end of the season with the club looking to rejuvenate for the future as they trail rivals in the league.

Babbel says he reached out to Ribery after learning of the star's uncertain future, however he admitted scepticism about a potential move for the player Down Under.

"Franck Ribery, of course, I was in touch with him," Babbel told SMH.

"I said 'OK, if you want to earn a lot of money then you have to go to or somewhere. But if you want to be a rock star, then you have to come to '.

"He hasn't decided at the moment but I can't believe that he will come here, because we're talking about a category that normally for the A-League is not realistic."

Ribery has still been a regular fixture in Munich this season, scoring four goals in 17 Bundesliga appearances, and also finding the net in the against .

He lifted the Champions League trophy with Bayern in 2013 and has won an incredible eight Bundesliga titles since joining the club in 2007.

Among Ribery's 81 caps for was the 2006 World Cup final, which Les Bleus heartbreakingly lost on penalties to after a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time