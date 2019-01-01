Fowler begins Brisbane Roar revolution with several signings imminent

The new Brisbane boss is set to hit the ground running in Queensland

Robbie Fowler has touched down in to begin his tenure as Brisbane Roar coach and isn't wasting any time rebuilding the squad.

After finishing last season in ninth and boasting the worst defence in A-League history, over a dozen players departed the Roar leaving Fowler with plenty of holes to fill.

And the legend has clearly been keeping busy over the past couple of months with the club teasing that several signings are imminent.

First off the rank appears to be former Newcastle Jets striker Roy O'Donovan, who has been previously linked with a move to Brisbane.

Australian trio Aiden O'Neill, Brad Inman and Scott Neville have all also been reported as likely arrivals.

With several new players about to be announced, two more are expected to depart the club with The Covert Agent revealing last week that Dane Ingham and Nick D'Agostino are set to leave.

After a long playing career primarily in , Fowler's set for his first real foray into management having briefly been player/coach of side Muangthong United.