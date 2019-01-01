Foster helps raise $10k for charity in FFA Cup defeat

Not the scoreline he was after but another impressive effort from the former Socceroo

At the tender age of 49, Craig Foster has made his FFA Cup debut in a cameo appearance for Albion Park City on Wednesday night.

Foster started the match from central midfield as his side fell to a 6-0 defeat against Coniston FC.

Though the scoreline was lopsided, Foster was able to capitalise on his effort and help raise over $10,000 for charity.

After ensuring the safe release of Bahraini refugee Hakeem al-Araibi, the former Socceroos captain was able to turn the match into a fundraiser with proceeds going towards Mums4Refugees, SCARF Refugees and Tour de Cure.

An impressive crowd of 700 football fans also turned up on Wednesday night as Foster continues to kick important goals off the pitch.

FULL-TIME - Score irrelevant, but we had a crowd of over 700 and smashed our fundraising target of $10,000 for @Mums4Refugees, @SCARFRefugees & @tourdecure_aus ! thank you everyone and especially @Craig_Foster pic.twitter.com/waJTdECu4h — Albion Park City Football Club (@albionparkcity) March 20, 2019

Wonderful night for the game. Around 700 crowd, we raised around $10,000 for refugee charities tonight and brought awareness to an important social issue. Thanks to everyone who came, that’s the social conscience of the beautiful game ✊ lets treat asylum seekers as humans! https://t.co/CIG0C5qqXq — Craig Foster (@Craig_Foster) March 20, 2019